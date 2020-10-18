Chesterfield County opens four additional early voting locations

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents casting their ballot early this year can now utilize four satellite voting locations.

The locations will open on Monday at 10 a.m. Each location will be open from Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The satellite locations are:

  • Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
  • LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street
  • Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Road
  • North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road

Voters can also continue voting early at the Registrar’s Office at 9848 Lori Road from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.

