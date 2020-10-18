CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County residents casting their ballot early this year can now utilize four satellite voting locations.
The locations will open on Monday at 10 a.m. Each location will be open from Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. They will also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The satellite locations are:
- Ettrick-Matoaca Library, 4501 River Road
- LaPrade Library, 9000 Hull Street
- Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Road
- North Courthouse Road Library, 325 Courthouse Road
Voters can also continue voting early at the Registrar’s Office at 9848 Lori Road from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Chesterfield County opens four additional early voting locations
- StormTracker 8: Clouds linger tonight with morning fog
- ‘Words cannot describe’: Family loses 3 of 5 members to COVID-19 within days
- Another upset possible? Here’s what has to happen for Trump to win
- Here’s how you can cash in on your old iPhone