CNU survey predicts Virginia Democrats leading in all statewide races in November election

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WRIC) — A survey conducted by Christopher Newport University’s Wason Center for Civic Leadership and AARP Virginia found that Democrats are leading in all of the statewide races set to be on the ballot in November.

Virginians will vote for governor, attorney general, lieutenant governor and their House of Delegates member. A small percentage of those polled by the Wason Center are still undecided. With those votes, Republicans could tighten each of the elections.

In total 800 people were surveyed over the phone between Aug. 15 and 23.

In the race for governor between former Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin, 50% of people chose McAuliffe and 41% chose Youngkin. There were 6% who were undecided and the rest selected other or independent candidate Princess Blanding.

According to the survey analysis provided by the center, McAuliffe does best in Northern Virginia, Richmond and Hampton Roads, while Youngkin does best in the southern parts of the state.

As for who Virginians plan to elect as lieutenant governor, 52% of people surveyed indicated they’d vote for Democrat Hala Ayala and 42% chose Republican Winsome Sears. Of the people surveyed, 6% were undecided.

Wason Center’s findings show that, 51% of white voters chose Sears, while 84% of Black voters chose Ayala.

The biggest leader in the survey was current Attorney General Mark Herring, 53% of respondents said they were casting their vote for Herring, while 41% indicated they would vote for Republican Jason Miyares. Same with the other races, 6% of respondents were undecided.

As for the 100 House of Delegates seats up for election, the Wason Center posed a generic question, asking people if they were voting for a Republican Party or Democratic Party candidate. The results showed that 50% were planning to vote Democrat and 43% planned to vote Republican.