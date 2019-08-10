Colette McEachin wins Democratic primary nomination for Commonwealth’s Attorney

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond City Democratic Committee announced Saturday that Colette McEachin won the party’s 2019 nomination for the city’s Commonwealth’s Attorney.

In a landslide win, McEachin received 2,115 votes in her attempt to become Richmond’s next top prosecutor. Her opponent, Alexander L. Taylor, secured 429 votes.

More than 2,500 voters cast their ballots for the special primary held over two days this week – Thursday and Saturday.

McEachin, the interim Commonwealth’s attorney has worked in the Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for 25 years, thanked voters in a Facebook post shortly after her confirmation.

I am humbled by this opportunity and thankful to the great, great people of the City of Richmond who today have made… Posted by Colette McEachin for Commonwealth's Attorney on Saturday, August 10, 2019

“I am humbled by this opportunity and thankful to the great, great people of the City of Richmond who today have made history,” McEachin said. “With all of your help, we have won the Democratic Nomination for the Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Richmond. Thank you!”

The special primary came after Michael Herring, Richmond’s commonwealth’s attorney since 2006, announced he was resigning in May to take a position at the McGuireWoods law firm.

Richmond Democrats applauded McEachin for her nomination victory.

“Congratulations to Colette McEachin for winning the Democratic nomination today,” said Jamie Nolan, chair of the Richmond City Democratic Committee. “We are grateful for your commitment to reform our criminal justice system and pursue alternatives to incarceration. Working together with community leaders, I know we can create a more equitable justice system for all Richmonders. ”

Up next is the general election in November where McEachin, wife of U.S. Representative Donald McEachin, could run unopposed.

The Republican party has until Tuesday, August 16, to yield a candidate to run against McEachin. Should she win in November, McEachin said her priority in office would be to focus on citizens and justice.

RELATED: This week’s special Democratic primary could produce Richmond’s next top prosecutor