Corporations cut big checks to Gov. Youngkin after his election

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin works at his desk inside his private office at the State Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2022. The desk he chose to use was formerly used by Gov. Jim Gilmore and Youngkin also has a desk used by Gov. Doug Wilder inside his office in the Executive Mansion. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Corporate interests with business before the state government cut hefty checks to Republican Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s campaign committee after his victory in November through the end of December. That’s according to finance reports filed this week and compiled by the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

Nothing in Virginia law would prevent the campaign donations from being used to repay part of the $20 million in loans Youngkin made to his own campaign.

He could also use the money to help other GOP candidates in future elections.

A campaign strategist says Youngkin is focused on governing and no decision has been made. The campaign money is separate from more than $4 million raised for his inauguration.