Days before early voting starts, VP Harris to join McAuliffe for fundraiser in Virginia

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures while participating in a round table discussion during a visit to Hampton University in Hampton, Va., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Virginia to help fundraise for Terry McAuliffe days before early voting starts in the commonwealth.

Harris will attend a private fundraiser for former Gov. McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term against Republican Glenn Youngkin, in northern Virginia next Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

On Friday, Harris visited Hampton University in honor of national HBCU week.

Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 17.