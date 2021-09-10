Days before early voting starts, VP Harris to join McAuliffe for fundraiser in Virginia

Your Local Election Headquarters

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Vice President Kamala Harris gestures while participating in a round table discussion during a visit to Hampton University in Hampton, Va., Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Virginia to help fundraise for Terry McAuliffe days before early voting starts in the commonwealth.

Harris will attend a private fundraiser for former Gov. McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term against Republican Glenn Youngkin, in northern Virginia next Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plans.

On Friday, Harris visited Hampton University in honor of national HBCU week.

Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 17.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories