Days before early voting starts, VP Harris to join McAuliffe for fundraiser in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Vice President Kamala Harris will make a stop in Virginia to help fundraise for Terry McAuliffe days before early voting starts in the commonwealth.
Harris will attend a private fundraiser for former Gov. McAuliffe, who is seeking a second term against Republican Glenn Youngkin, in northern Virginia next Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plans.
On Friday, Harris visited Hampton University in honor of national HBCU week.
Early voting begins in Virginia on Sept. 17.