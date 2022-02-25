RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Del. John McGuire (R-Goochland) has decided to drop his congressional bid to unseat Rep. Abigail Spanberger in this year’s midterms and run for a Virginia Senate seat in 2023.

Del. McGuire will seek the Republican nomination in the new 10th District for the state Senate, which includes two counties he represents as a member of the Virginia House of Delegates: Louisa and Goochland.

McGuire was one of many Republicans who filed paperwork to run against Spanberger, a Democrat seeking a third term in Congress. But Virginia’s redistricting process shifted the congressional and General Assembly districts, moving the 7th District held by Spanberger further north into a stronger Democratic area.

“We will win this open seat, continue serving Virginia, and help other conservatives across the commonwealth hold onto the House and take back the Senate in 2023,” McGuire said in a statement announcing his candidacy.

The new 10th District for the Virginia Senate (photo from Va. Supreme Court)

The new 10th Virginia Senate District also includes Hanover, Powhatan, Fluvanna, Buckingham, Amelia, Prince Edward, Cumberland and Appomattox counties.

The district has several rural counties and voters overwhelmingly backed Donald Trump during the 2016 presidential election, according to an analysis from the Virginia Public Access Project.

“I am proud to have been the first elected official to endorse Glenn Youngkin for Governor,” McGuire said in his announcement. “In addition to our statewide victories in 2021, we helped elect 21 new members to the school board, Board of Supervisors, and the House of Delegates. However, the fight does not stop there.”

Duane Adams, chairman of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and a small business owner, has also announced his run for the Republican nomination in the 10th District.