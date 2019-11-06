Democrat Ghazala Hashmi wins 10th Senate District race

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Democrat Ghazala Hashmi defeated Republican incumbent Sen. Glen Sturtevant (R-Richmond) in the race for Virginia’s 10th Senate District on Tuesday night. Hashmi is the first Muslim woman elected to the state Senate.

The first-generation American now represents a district that encompasses parts of Richmond, Chesterfield County and all of Powhatan County.

After decades of working in the Virginia community college system, Hashmi recently left her job to campaign full time.

Education is the main issue she is focused on. One topic, in particular, is funding for universal pre-k programs, which is supported by Gov. Ralph Northam.

