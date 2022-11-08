RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Democratic U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton defeated Republican Hung Cao to win reelection in Virginia’s 10th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Like the rest of the country, Virginia had to redraw its political boundaries using new census data. The Virginia Supreme Court finalized the state’s redistricting process last December, reconfiguring the Commonwealth’s 11 congressional districts for the 2022 midterms.

Virginia’s 10th District is anchored in northern Virginia, including Loudoun County and part of Prince William County.

With 198 of 209 precincts reporting, the Virginia Department of Elections’ preliminary results show Wexton with nearly a 20,000 vote lead as of 11:50 p.m. Election results are unofficial until they are certified by the State Board of Elections.

