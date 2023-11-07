HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Democrat Rodney Willett has defeated Republican Riley Shaia in Virginia’s House of Delegates District 58 race in the Henrico area, according to The Associated Press.

Del. Willett (Henrico), a member of the Virginia House since 2020, has 53% of the vote as of 9:52 p.m., per results from the state’s elections page. His victory gives Democrats another House seat as the party looks to win control of the 100-member chamber.

The AP called the race before 10 p.m. on Tuesday.

“I want to thank the residents of Henrico who participated in today’s election and am honored they have chosen me to return to the House of Delegates to represent them,” Willett said in a post on X declaring victory.

