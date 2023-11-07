At a watch party, Dunnavant did not concede the race.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrat Schuyler VanValkenburg has defeated Republican Siobhan Dunnavant in Virginia’s state Senate District 16 race, according to The Associated Press.

Del. VanValkenburg (Henrico), a state delegate since 2018, has flipped one Republican seat in a state Senate that saw districts shift after redistricting. The race between VanValkenburg and Dunnavant was one of Virginia’s most watched and most expensive.

The AP called the race after 9:30 p.m. At a watch party, Dunnavant did not concede the race.

