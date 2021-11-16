Democratic incumbents to seek recounts in two Virginia House races

House speaker Del. Eileen Filler-Corn, D-Fairfax, at rostrum, listen as House majority leader, Del. Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria, on monitor, speaks in an empty Virginia House of Delegates chamber during a Zoom Legislative session at the Capitol in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Virginia certified results from the Nov. 2 election on Monday but the battle for control of the House of Delegates will continue after two Democratic incumbents announced they would seek recounts in their races.

Dels. Alex Askew (D-Virginia Beach) and Martha Mugler (D-Hampton) on Tuesday shared they would file petitions for state-funded recounts in their close races against two Republican challengers.

There are no automatic recounts in Virginia but if the margin is under 0.5%, the state pays for the recount.

“Voting is a privilege, and we must honor every person who came out and exercised one of our most fundamental rights by ensuring that each vote is properly accounted for,” Askew said in a statement.

As it currently stands, Republicans have a 52-48 majority in the Virginia House. If the results flip, Democrats will split the chamber 50-50.

“In light of the errors and changes in reporting of ballots, we are requesting a recount in order to exercise all possible due diligence,” Mugler said in her own statement. “I trust the process and will rely on the methods put in place to uphold fair elections in the Commonwealth.”

