RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee (DLCC) touted its strategy in Virginia as a proven “winning formula” for Democrats, pointing to its early investments and focus on state issues in a memo a week after the party won full control of the General Assembly.

The DLCC’s memo comes after Democrats secured slim majorities in the state Senate and House of Delegates.

The committee attributed the party’s success to its “year-round strategy of investments” and work with the state House and Senate caucuses and national groups.

“The DLCC’s early investments in Virginia were multipliers this year, building a strong foundation and critical infrastructure so that Democrats on the ground could build a self-sustaining program in the state and be ready to take full advantage of later spending and support,” the memo reads.

The DLCC initially contributed to a special state Senate election in January on its way to a total direct investment in Virginia of more than $2.2 million this election cycle. The committee also provided state Democrats with data, research, fundraising support, digital communications and other services, according to the memo.

“Early investment, deploying strategic resources, and clearly defining the stakes of these races have proven to be a winning formula for the DLCC and Democratic candidates,” Heather Williams, DLCC interim president, said in a statement.

“The Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee is on an unprecedented winning streak and we look to carry our momentum into 2024,” Williams continued. “However, this level of the ballot remains underfunded – despite it having the greatest impact on our daily lives.”