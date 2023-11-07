RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Democrats have secured a majority in the Virginia Senate, denying Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s pursuit of a Republican trifecta in the state government.

The Associated Press (AP) has called at least 21 state Senate races in the 2023 elections for Democrats, enough seats to give the party control over the chamber again. This year’s elections were under the state’s newly-drawn legislative districts.

A majority in the chamber will allow Democrats to block major parts of Youngkin’s conservative agenda, including proposals for a ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy and tax cuts.

Democrats declared victory in the state Senate before the AP called 21 races in their favor. The Virginia House Democratic caucus also declared victory in enough seats in the House of Delegates to flip the chamber. The AP has not yet called enough races in the 100-member chamber.

“Governor Youngkin and Virginia Republicans did everything they could to take total control of state government, but the people of the Commonwealth rejected them,” Susan Swecker, the chairwoman of the Democratic Party of Virginia, said in a statement.

With the next Virginia House elections coming in 2025 and the next state Senate elections being held in 2027, the chambers’ margins will be set for at least the next two years once they are certified.

“We are still monitoring a couple key races and will fully assess where things stand in the morning,” Dave Rexrode, Youngkin’s special advisor and chairman of the governor’s PAC, said in a post on X. “We had hoped for a stronger outcome this evening but are proud of the effort all of our candidates put in to these extremely competitive districts.”

8News relies on The Associated Press for calls on state legislative races and local ballot questions. All election results are unofficial until certified by the state Board of Elections.

