Despite losing Virginia, Bernie Sanders supporters still hopeful

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders aren’t ready to throw in the towel after the presidential hopeful came up short against former vice president Joe Biden in the Virginia primaries Tuesday.

As their eyes remained glued to television screens Tuesday night, many were disappointed by the results, but not discouraged.

“I’ve been a Bernie supporter for a long time, even back in 2016,” one local told 8News. “I think he’s always had the best policies.”

Said another: “He just seems like he wants to do a lot of great things for America as a whole with healthcare, with the environment. I have a lot of faith in him like I did with Obama.”

Within minutes of the 7 p.m. poll closing time, Biden was declared the winner of Virginia. Sanders’ supporter are still hopeful, however.

“It’s not what I would’ve wanted but it is what it is,” one person told 8News. “I think Virginia is kind of a bastion of establishment Democrats. We have definitely grown more Democrat within the past few years.”

One supporter told 8News they hope presidential candidates dropping out before Tuesday’s primaries turn into votes for Sanders.

“With (Amy) Klubochar dropping out, (Pete) Buttigieg dropping out, I really feel like a lot of supporters are going to rally behind Biden and that’ll give him a push,” the supporter said. “I’m a bit nervous.”

