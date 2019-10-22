‘Don’t be afraid of the change:’ Actor Alec Baldwin door knocks for Virginia Democrats

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Virginians may have seen someone they didn’t expect door knocking, actor Alec Baldwin. Known for his impersonations of President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live, he took on a different role canvassing for Virginia Democrats.

Republicans have held a slim majority in the General Assembly over the past years, so Democrats are calling on a famous face to get out the vote on Nov. 5.

Baldwin spoke to a packed house of around 70 people in a quiet Midlothian neighborhood Tuesday. He highlighted the role Virginia could play in nationwide political movements, like to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, if the state flipped from red to blue.

He was brought down to the Commonwealth by People for the American Way. The advocacy group has given financial support to about 40 progressive candidates in Virginia, a spokesperson said. Baldwin is on the advocacy group’s board.

“I have a soft spot in my heart, having wanted all my life to run for office, and then I fell into this rabbit hole of this crazy business I’m in,” he explained to the crowd.

As part of a day of canvassing events, Baldwin door knocked in the neighborhood for Democratic candidate for the 11th Senate District, Amanda Pohl. She’s running against incumbent Republican Amanda Chase.

Pohl hoped the visit would get voters energized to go to the polls.

On social media Sen. Chase has criticized the actor’s visit. Campaign manager Philip Search said in a statement that Baldwin’s endorsement of Pohl was “very telling and troubling for women across the Commonwealth,” highlighting that Baldwin got into a fist fight last year.

In reaction, Baldwin said he didn’t punch anyone. Then, he cracked a joke.

“She criticized me for having an altercation over a parking spot and then I heard about what happened to her,” he said to the crowd, referencing reports that Sen. Chase had a dispute with a Capitol Police Officer for not allowing her to park near the Capitol.

“So, I brought her a roll of quarters for her so when she loses this job, she can go and find all of the parking spaces that she needs,” Baldwin added.

When asked about what Virginia voters should think about in the coming weeks, he said they should think about how long people are in office and what they do while they’re there.

“What I want to say to the people of Virginia, is don’t be afraid of the change,” he said.

The voters Baldwin and Pohl spoke to outside of their homes were a neighborhood near where Sen. Chase lives. Pohl said this was “not intentional.”

Baldwin also stopped in Fredericksburg for Joshua Cole, candidate for House District 28, and Qasim Rashid, candidate for Senate District 28. He also delivered pizza to volunteers and canvassed for Dan Helmer, candidate for House District 40.

Chase’s campaign manager says the senator is expecting to receive an endorsement in the coming days from a notable figure.

Election Day is Tuesday Nov. 5. The polls open at 6:00 a.m. and close at 7:00 p.m. If you are in line at 7:00 p.m. you will be able to vote.

LATEST STORIES: