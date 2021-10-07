Early voting underway but it’s still not too late to register before the November election

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Oct. 12 deadline for voter registration in Virginia is quickly approaching.

The deadline applies to mail, in-person and online applications. People submitting their application by mail must have their envelope postmarked by Oct. 12. If you’re registering in-person it must be completed by 5 p.m. that day. Anyone filling out their application on the Virginia Department of Elections’ website has until 11:59 p.m. that night.

Once your registration is complete and has been processed by the department of elections you can check your information in the VDE Online Citizen Portal.

“Online voter registration makes voting more accessible for residents of Virginia,” said Christopher Piper, Virginia’s Commissioner of Elections. “The Virginia Department of Elections is committed to making voting as accessible and secure as possible.”

Wondering if you’re eligible to vote in Virginia? Just make sure you meet these requirements:

U.S. citizen

Resident of Virginia

At least 18 years old by Nov. 2

Restored voting rights if you’re a convicted felony

Restored voting capacity if previously declared mentally incapacitated

Some Virginians have already cast their ballot this year and many others will before the election day gets here. Early voting opened Friday, Sept. 17 and will end on Saturday, Oct. 30.

If voting from home works best for you, you will have until Friday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. to apply for mail-in ballot.

As always, registered voters can head to the polls on election day, which is Nov. 2 this year, and cast their ballot.

This year’s general election includes the race for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general as well as all 100 House of Delegates seats. Other elections will vary by locality. In the City of Richmond, voters will vote on the highly contended casino referendum.