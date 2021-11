RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There is the risk of a passing shower for Election Day in Central Virginia. For the most part, Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy skies.

Any showers will be very light and they should not stop you from going to the polls to cast your vote. Our high temperatures will be a little bit cooler as we only top out in the upper 50s.

That system will quickly exit so that we will see partly sunny skies for Wednesday. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the middle 50s.