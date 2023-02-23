RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A date has been set for the 9th District Virginia Senate special election to replace Congresswoman-Elect Jennifer McClellan after she was elected to represent Virginia in the United States Congress.

“It has been an honor to serve in the Senate of Virginia, and I intend to continue serving the people of the 9th District until I am sworn into Congress,” McClellan wrote on Twitter after her win in the special election in Virginia’s congressional fourth district on Tuesday. “It has been a tremendous honor to serve in the Senate of Virginia for the past six years, representing the residents of the 9th district.”

According to McClellan, she will either resign on March 7 or immediately upon her swearing in as a member of the 118th United States Congress.

The 9th District special election will be March 28. Senator Louise Lucas, the President Pro Tempore for the Senate of Virginia, announced that political parties have until Monday to nominate their 9th District candidates to replace McClellan. She said the quick special election is to ensure representation for the general assembly’s veto session.

“I think they wanted to make sure that in this district where it’s very likely a democrat win, they’ll get somebody in the seat so that they’ll be there for the veto session, they’ll be there for any special sessions over the summer, and they can be a reliable democratic vote,” Richard Meagher, a political analyst for 8News, said.

There will be a democratic firehouse primary this Sunday, Feb 26. To be considered as a Democrat candidate, you have to submit a $2,500 fee and signatures from 50 registered voters in the 9th District. This is due to the nominating committee by 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb 24.

Candidates who have expressed interest include Delegate Lamont Bagby of Henrico, Delegate Dawn Adams of Richmond and 4th district Democratic Chair Alexis Rodgers.

“Here we have two sitting delegates who have expressed support,” Meagher weighed in on the current expected candidates. “There’s a third candidate, Alexis Rodgers, who has a strong base of support among young progressives in the city of Richmond.”

Senator Lucas expressed her support for Bagby on Twitter, writing, “Lamont Bagby put the interests of the Democratic Party above his own when he stepped aside to allow Jennifer McClellan to become the 1st African American woman to go to Congress from VA. Now I am asking you to join me in sending Lamont to the Senate to help fortify our brick wall.”

Bagby thanked Lucas, replying, “Your leadership has finally gotten the recognition you have long deserved while we are fighting Governor Youngkin to preserve the progress we have won. I can’t wait to be at your side in the Senate fighting for all Virginians.”

There are five locations where you can vote in the Democratic primary in Charles City, Henrico, Richmond, Ashland and Highland Springs:

Ashland Municipal Building – 121 Thompson St, Ashland, VA 23005

Charles City County Administration Building – 10900 Courthouse Rd, Charles City, VA 23030

East Henrico Government Center – 3820 Nine Mile Rd, Richmond, VA 23223

IBEW 666 – 1400 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs, VA 23075

Virginia Union University Living and Learning Center – 1500 N Lombardy St, Richmond, VA 23220

Polls will be open from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday Feb 26.

The Republican Party of Virginia also announced that a Party Canvass will be held this Sunday, Feb. 26 to select the Republican nominee to fill the vacant seat in the Virginia 9th Senate District.

The Canvass will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at 3429 West Cary Street in Richmond.

According to the Republican Party, all legal and qualified voters of the 9th Senate District who present a valid ID and express either orally or in writing their intent to support all of the Republican Party of Virginia’s nominees for public office in the ensuing election are eligible to participate.

Richard Anderson, the Chairman for the Republican Party of Virginia told 8News that Saturday, Feb. 25 is their filing deadline. They will report their nominee to the state board of elections. Currently names are being circulated, and Anderson hopes the candidates will be named sometime on Friday.

“We look forward to nominating a candidate to be competitive and a candidate who will run a competitive campaign, and flip that seat,” Anderson said.

This special election is taking place in the midst of redistricting that is expected to take place later this year.

“People who are voting right now will be voting for someone entirely different in the fall,” Meagher said. “These districts are confusing. So using who’s my legislator before you vote in a primary in June, before you vote in the election this Fall, is going to be crucial for so many people who are in old districts that have been transformed into new districts.”

You can find out if you live in the 9th Senate District by clicking the link here.