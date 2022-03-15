RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A federal appeals court has sent a case challenging the 2021 Virginia House elections back to a lower court to determine whether the Democratic activist behind the lawsuit has legal standing to sue.

A three-judge panel of the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments last week from Paul Goldman, the former chairman of the Virginia Democratic Party, and Virginia Solicitor General Andrew Ferguson after the state appealed a U.S. District Court’s ruling allowing the case to move forward.

The question before the appeals court was if Goldman had standing to sue members of the state’s Board of Elections and Virginia’s Elections Commissioner, a decision the judges punted back to the lower court Tuesday.

“It is apparent that a determination of the standing to sue issue ‘cannot be achieved simply by reviewing the plaintiffs’ pleadings and the limited record on appeal,'” the court wrote in an order.

Goldman and Ferguson argued the case’s merits and whether Goldman demonstrated how he was injured by the decision to hold last year’s House of Delegates elections under old district lines.

The 2021 elections, Goldman asserted, violated the “one person, one vote” constitutional rule by using districts not updated with new Census data and that his home district had less representation than others as a result. Ferguson claimed Goldman’s argument lacked legal standing and implored the appeals court to vacate the lower court’s ruling.

“This is a victory for the people,” Goldman said Tuesday. “Hopefully now the people who have just been sending me good luck can join my case. There’s nothing to stop them.”

The Eastern District of Virginia will now settle whether Goldman has Article III standing to sue, a process that the appeals court acknowledged would likely require more time for “additional jurisdictional discovery.”

Goldman disputed arguments that the case’s status in the courts could squeeze the timeline and prevent new House elections from happening this November.

“There’s plenty of time for the judicial to vindicate the rights of the people, or of the AG’s right,” Goldman said. “The governor and attorney general should join in and say the rights of voters were violated because of the use of unconstitutional districts last year.”

“The Attorney General’s Office will continue to defend the Constitutionality of the 2021 elections,” Victoria LaCivita, spokeswoman for the attorney general, said in a statement Tuesday.

Goldman’s lawsuit seeks to have all 100 state delegates serve one-year terms and require another round of elections under the redrawn districts that have been updated with new census data to reflect the population shifts over the last decade.

Calls have grown for Virginia to hold House elections this year using the new political maps approved by the state’s Supreme Court. The ACLU of Virginia, the League of Women Voters of Virginia, the Virginia NAACP and several of its local chapters have recently backed the push.

If Goldman prevails in court, the battle for control of the House of Delegates would be on the ballot three years in a row. If he were to fail, the next House elections using the new political maps would come in 2023.

Democrats had control of the Virginia House of Delegates before Republicans took back a majority in the 2021 elections.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.