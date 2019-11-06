‘Fighting Joe’ wins Senate District 16

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrat Joe Morrissey won a seat in the Virginia Senate after a face-off with Independent Waylin Ross.

Morrissey won 64.23% of the district, and Ross received votes from 34.36%

The former Virginia lawmaker made headlines after he was accused of having sex with his teenage secretary, whom he later married and had children with. Morrisey denied any wrongdoing but entered an Alford plea.

RELATED: Joe Morrissey wins state senate primary over incumbent after sex scandal, time in prison

Morrissey will now represent parts of Richmond, Chesterfield County, Petersburg, Hopewell, Prince George County and Dinwiddie County.