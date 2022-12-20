CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – It’s Primary Day for Democrats in Virginia. Voters will pick a candidate they want to run against the Republican nominee pastor Leon Benjamin in the February 21 special election to fill the late Representative Donald McEachin’s 4th Congressional District seat.

Benjamin won the Republican primary over the weekend at a canvass in Colonial Heights.

Today’s primary, called a firehouse primary, is run by and paid for by the Democratic party in Virginia.

Rep. Donald McEachin’s wife, Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, has endorsed state Senator Jennifer McClellan, an environmental justice and reproductive rights advocate for the nomination.

While Petersburg mayor Sam Parham and some councilmembers endorsed state Senator Joe Morrissey, whose recent focus has been on trying to bring a casino to the city.

Civil rights activist advocate and veteran Tavorise Marks told 8News he is the only veteran in the Democratic primary in the 4th district where there is a big veteran population.

Fourth candidate attorney Joseph Preston is a former Democratic state delegate.

These polling locations open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. in this one-day primary.

Brunswick Conference Center – 100 Athletic Field Rd, Lawrenceville, Virginia 23868

Dogtown Dance Studio – 109 W 15th St, Richmond, VA 23224

Diversity Richmond – 1407 Sherwood Ave, Richmond, VA 23220

IBEW Local 666 – 1390 E Nine Mile Rd, Highland Springs VA 23075

Tabernacle Baptist Church – 444 Halifax St, Petersburg, VA 23803

Meadowdale Library – 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA 23234

Surry Parks & Recreation Center – 205 Enos Farm Drive, Surry, VA 23883

Charles City Government Center – 10900 Courthouse Road, Charles City, VA 23030

Voters will need to bring one form of identification to the polls to cast their ballot.