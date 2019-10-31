First-year incumbent facing competition in Chesterfield Commonwealth’s Attorney race

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield voters will be casting their ballots in several county races on election day. One of the most-watched races is for commonwealth’s attorney where incumbent Democrat Scott Miles is being challenged by Republican Stacey Davenport.

“I’ve had to work fast, with a sense of urgency, but I haven’t rushed programs,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Scott Miles said.

Miles hasn’t even been on the job for a year, but he’s already up for re-election. He replaced longtime Commonwealth’s Attorney Billy Davenport, who retired after serving for 30 years, in a special election last year.

“We can and should make our criminal justice system fairer,” Miles said. “If we do that, we will see public safety benefits too.”

Scott Miles

Miles campaigned on a criminal justice reform platform and has implemented several of his campaign promises. Among them: Dialing down prosecution on some low-level offenses like marijuana possession, driving on a suspended license and shoplifting.

He’s created a drug diversion program, working with recovery groups like McShin to help those who are addicted. He’s also done away with asking for cash bail for minor offenses, because he says it was effectively punishing some people before they even appeared in court.

“We have had a public safety rate increase from 96 percent to 98 percent,” Miles said. “That’s the percentage of people on supervision, not being accused of committing another crime.”



“If it’s not going to be a jailable offense, the legislature in the state of Virginia can make that determination,” Republican Challenger Stacey Davenport suggested. “Until they do, there’s an option for someone to go to jail.”

Meanwhile, Republican Stacey Davenport, who is currently an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Henrico County, has a more traditional view of the role. She would rather see criminal justice reform tackled on the state level rather than the local level.

Stacey Davenport

She supports alternative programs for those who are addicted or mentally ill, but she thinks more could be done before they get caught up in the courts.

“There’s a growing problem of people with mental health crises and substance abuse becoming a part of our criminal justice system,” Davenport said. “Part of it is because friends and family members don’t know the warning signs and symptoms to respond to to keep someone from getting caught up in that system.”

One of her major goals, if she’s elected, is to change the way domestic and sexual abuse cases are prosecuted.

“I want to increase our use of evidence-based prosecution in those cases,” she explained. “So frequently the victims are unable to testify if they’re children or afraid to testify if they’re adults. We need to work collaboratively with law enforcement, EMTs, anyone who responds to that scene and use evidence other than a victim’s testimony.”

Davenport released a digital ad last week accusing Miles of being a radical leftist because of comments he made at a justice forum this summer. He suggested School Resource Officers could go back on the streets to help with police staffing issues. He suggested the school system could use the money it saves on officers to hire more counselors.

In a statement, Miles points out that the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office has no authority over the School Resource Officer program and he says the ad ‘is a cynical attempt to exploit parents understandable concerns’ about school safety.

He went on to say: