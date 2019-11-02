Former President Barack Obama releases his Virginia election endorsement list

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama released a list endorsing Virginia candidates running in Tuesday’s election.
In his list, Obama endorses Amanda Pohl, Ghazala Hashmi, and Debra Rodman.
Obama said the list of Democrats he chose will ‘advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly.’
