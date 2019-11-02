Former President Barack Obama releases his Virginia election endorsement list

NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 20: Former U.S. President Barack Obama prepares to leave the Gates Foundation Inaugural Goalkeepers event after speaking there on September 20, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama released a list endorsing Virginia candidates running in Tuesday’s election.

In his list, Obama endorses Amanda Pohl, Ghazala Hashmi, and Debra Rodman.

Proud to endorse an outstanding group of Virginia Democrats in Tuesday’s election—candidates who’ll not only advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly. That’s good policy—and good for our politics. pic.twitter.com/IljmKBq7Gm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 2, 2019

Obama said the list of Democrats he chose will ‘advance the causes of equality, justice, and decency, but help ensure that the next decade of voting maps are drawn fairly.’

