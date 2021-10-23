Former President Obama is campaigning with McAuliffe today at VCU

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former President Barack Obama is attending a rally with Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe at Virginia Commonwealth University this afternoon.

The event with Obama will take place at The Compass from 1 to 3 p.m. Tickets are required to attend due to limited space.

The stage and press area are set up ahead of the arrival of @BarackObama and @TerryMcAuliffe at @VCU later this afternoon outside of Cabell Library and Hibbs Hall. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/UZFcDOYDbI — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) October 23, 2021

Just hours before the event, the former president endorsed 21 other Virginia Democrats running for office.

Streets around the area of the rally have been closed off. Below is a map of the traffic restrictions but you can find full details here.

The rally will take place between noon and 3 p.m. on Oct. 23, but these traffic restrictions will take place before and after the event. (Graphic from the Richmond Police Department)

Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin is also holding a statewide bus tour today. They will be making stops in Hanover, Richmond, Midlothian and Glenn Allen.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates throughout the day.