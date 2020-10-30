Former Virginia Governor Douglas Wilder endorses Kim Gray for Richmond mayor

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Virginia Governor and Richmond Mayor Douglas Wilder has endorsed Richmond Councilwoman Kim Gray for Richmond Mayor.

Wilder said he supports Kim Gray because she’s someone who’s lived and worked in Richmond all of her life and has done the work.

“It is great to support someone who’s lived in Richmond all of her life, worked in Richmond all of her life, and sent her children to Richmond Public Schools. Kim Gray has put in the time and done the hard work relative to moving ahead, moving up, and aspiring to higher office to have the honor of representing the good people of the City of Richmond,” Wilder said in a press release Thursday. “It makes all of us proud to see someone care that much about the city — someone who has lived here, loved it here, and continues to inspire. I’m glad to be with her.”

Councilwoman Kim Gray said she was humbled by the endorsement.

“Governor Wilder served the Commonwealth with distinction and honor and followed up that exemplary service as Richmond’s first elected Mayor, lifting our wonderful City to great heights in the process. He will be a great source of wisdom and advice as we begin the hard work to move the City forward, and I am humbled by the trust he has placed in me with his endorsement,” Gray said.

I am so honored to have the endorsement of Former Governor and Mayor L. Douglas Wilder. He led our city to great heights as Mayor and will be a great source of wisdom as I lead us to a brighter future to bring unity, vision, and direction as the next Mayor. pic.twitter.com/scHwRKw27p — kimgray4rva (@kimgray4rva) October 29, 2020

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES