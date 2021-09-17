Early voting for Nov. 2 election starts today in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Early voting for this year’s November 2 General Election starts on Friday, September 17 in Virginia.

Residents can go to their local voter registration office or satellite voting location to cast their vote. At the registrar’s office or satellite voting location, you will need to provide your name and address and show an acceptable form of ID.

This year, residents will be voting for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, and House of Delegates. Local races vary by locality.

Here’s a list of other deadlines Virginia voters should be aware of:

Tuesday, October 12: Deadline to register to vote, or update an existing registration

Friday, October 22: Deadline to apply for a ballot to be mailed to you. Must be received by local registration office by 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 30: Last day of in-person early voting at your local voter registration office

You can see who is on your ballot by looking at the candidate list.

Register to vote or apply for a ballot using this link.