Glass wins House of Delegates 89th District special election, initial results show

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — On Tuesday, voters in Norfolk cast their ballots to fill the 89th District House of Delegates seat.

Republicans nominated 39-year-old Giovanni Dolmo, while Democrats nominated Jackie Glass to run for the 89th District.

Unofficial results from the City of Norfolk around 7:45 p.m. showed Glass in the lead with 3,956 votes, or more than 75% of the vote. Dolmo had 1,300 votes at that time.

Norfolk said as of 7:45 p.m., 23 of 24 precincts were reporting their results.

The Virginia Public Access Project tweeted Monday night that Glass would be sworn in with 99 other delegates on Wednesday.

The seat will stay in a Democrat’s hands, but Republicans will still have a 52-48 majority in the House of Delegates.

The seat has been held by Del. Jay Jones, a Democrat who unsuccessfully ran in the primary for Virginia attorney general. However, he was re-elected to the 89th District during the November election. In mid-December, Jones announced he would step down from the 89th District seat at the end of 2021.

Dolmo, a Honduran immigrant, U.S. Navy veteran and father of two, is a pastor and a community tutor for local children.

Glass has run in political campaigns before. Glass narrowly lost a special election to fill the Norfolk City Council Superward 7 seat. She also previously ran for school board.

Polls were open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Precincts in the 89th House District include part of Second Presbyterian, Larchmont School, Ghent Square, Lambert’s Point, Larchmont Library, Maury, Chrysler Museum, Park Place, Taylor Elementary School, Stuart, Part of Willard, Ballentine, Broad Creek, Part of Lafayette-Winona, Lindenwood, Union Chapel, Berkley, Campostella, Chesterfield, Ruffner Academy, and Young Park.

You can get more details on the special election here.

This story will be updated with the results of the race.