RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Glen Sturtevant has won the three-way Republican primary battle for the Virginia Senate’s 12th District to unseat state Sen. Amanda Chase (R-Chesterfield), according to The Associated Press.

Sturtevant, a former state senator, is a likely favorite in the Nov. 7 general election against Democrat Natan McKenzie as they both vie to represent the Republican-leaning district. Sturtevant also previously served on the Richmond City School Board.

The new 12th district is primarily made up of western Chesterfield, but it includes parts of all five of the county’s magisterial districts and the city of Colonial Heights.

Election results in Virginia are not finalized until certified by the State Board of Elections.

Control of the state legislature is up for grabs later this year as all 140 General Assembly seats are on the ballot in the Nov. 7 general election.

Republicans have a majority in the House of Delegates and Democrats control the state Senate, but their majorities are slim. The divided government has kept some of the big-ticket legislative proposals from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the parties from moving forward.

Senate Democrats have been able to block Youngkin’s agenda, including his push to restrict abortion in Virginia, and key cabinet and board appointments.

House Republicans have prevented Democrats from passing additional gun restrictions but have had their efforts to roll back voting laws squashed by Democrats.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.