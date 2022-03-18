RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin has announced the next director of the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR), the commonwealth’s lead natural resource conservation agency that oversees Virginia’s natural habitat, parks, clean water, dams and access to the outdoors.

Youngkin named Matthew Wells as the newest director.

“Matt Wells is a talented leader who understands what Virginians care about,” said Senior Advisor to the Governor Andrew Wheeler. “His extensive background in the public, private and non-profit sectors, along with his proven ability to build broad coalitions, qualify him to guide the next phase of the agency’s work to protect our environment and make the commonwealth a great place to live and work.”

Wells is heading to the department with two decades of experience related to politics, policy and advocacy, according to a release by DCR.

Wells was the he was the Senior Regional Manager for State Government Relations for WestRock, a global leader in sustainable fiber-based packaging solutions.

To read the full release by DCR, you can visit the government agency’s website.