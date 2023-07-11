The initiative announced Tuesday drew backlash from Virginia Democrats who questioned the effort and pointed to previous Republican efforts to limit early voting.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Gov. Glenn Youngkin and other Republicans are behind an effort to boost early in-person and absentee voting among GOP and swing voters ahead of Virginia’s critical elections in November — a push that Democrats called into question.

Youngkin and his Spirit of Virginia political action committee — joined by the Republican Party of Virginia, the Republican State Leadership Committee, the Virginia Senate Republican Caucus and the House Republican Campaign Committee – launched the “Secure Your Vote Virginia” website on Tuesday.

“Republicans got to stop sitting on the sidelines and allowing the Democrats to do a better job of voting early,” Youngkin said Tuesday while announcing the program on Fox News. “I’m tired of us going into elections down thousands of votes.”

The initiative aims to get more Republican and swing voters to cast their ballots early in person or absentee vote by mail in the Nov. 7 state legislative elections, when control of the Virginia General Assembly is on the line, by joining the state’s permanent absentee list or planning to vote early.

Virginia Democrats called out Youngkin and state Republicans, pointing out that GOP lawmakers backed and passed proposals to restrict early voting in the commonwealth — legislative efforts killed by the Democratic-controlled state Senate.

”I find it totally disingenuous that Governor Youngkin and MAGA Republicans now are encouraging their supporters to use voting processes that Democrats put in place to enhance democracy,” state Sen. Mamie Locke (D-Hampton), chair of the Senate Democratic caucus, said in a statement.

A Democrat proposed the bill to create Virginia’s permanent absentee voter list, which allows people who want to vote by mail to sign up to get absentee ballots for all elections they can vote in. It passed out the General Assembly when it was under full Democratic control.

Democratic lawmakers and state party leaders noted Virginia’s withdrawal from the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC), a bipartisan multi-state partnership that helps fight voter fraud, and Republican bills to roll back Democratic-backed laws to make voting easier.

“It’s smart politics, somewhat hypocritical, to pull us out of ERIC and play to the baseless MAGA concerns about election insecurity and then use the same innovations that they claim create that insecurity,” state Sen. Creigh Deeds (D-Charlottesville) said in a statement.

Unlike several fellow Republicans who criticized early voting and mail-in ballots during a pandemic-era spike, Youngkin embraced early voting during his gubernatorial campaign.

Then-President Donald Trump criticized the use of mail-in ballots in the 2020 presidential election, making unfounded claims that they lead to fraud.

A Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) analysis of total early votes cast during Virginia’s June 20 state primaries shows that races with the most were overwhelmingly Democratic.

In the Virginia House primaries, the top ten races with the most total early votes cast were between Democratic candidates. In the Virginia Senate primaries, the top 13 elections with the most total early votes were also Democratic, VPAP’s analysis shows.

“This data-driven effort to get Republicans to vote early is how we win in November,” RPV Chairman Rich Anderson said in a statement. “We have a clear mission: get in front of as many voters as we can to assure them voting absentee by mail or early in person is easy, secure, and necessary.”

The launch of the program comes after Republican State Leadership Committee’s political action committee gave Youngkin’s PAC $750,000 on June 30, according to state campaign finance records. It also follows a similar, nationwide campaign to boost early voting from the Republican National Committee (RNC).

Early in-person voting for Virginia’s Nov. 7 elections starts Sept. 22.