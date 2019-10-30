GRTC offering free rides to the polls for Richmond residents on Election Day

The City of Richmond will once again partner with GRTC to offer free rides to the polls this election day.

In order to encourage participation in the state and local elections, Richmond residents will be able to use any GRTC but route within the limits of the city, including GRTC Pulse and CARE, to reach their polling location — free of charge — on Tuesday, November 5.

“This measure removes lack of transportation as an obstacle to civic participation,” Mayor Levar Stoney said. “Regardless of your politics, I encourage you to get in the game. And now it’s as easy as hopping on the bus to get to the polls.”

The City of Richmond will also be closed on November 5 to allow city employees ample time to vote and care for their families, many of which include children who will have the day off from school.

While city offices will be closed, city-owned buildings hosting polling locations will be accessible during voting hours, including the General Registrar’s office on the first floor of City Hall, 900 E. Broad Street.

For more information on riding a bus to the polls, use this map to explore your transit options, visit ridegrtc.com or contact Carrie Rose Pace at carrie.rosepace@grtc.com or 804-474-9354.