Have you registered to vote yet? Today is the last day to do so

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Tuesday, October 12 is the deadline for Virginians to register to vote for the General Election. The deadline applies to mail, in-person and online applications.

To register or update your existing registration information:

In-person: head to your local registrar’s office by 5 p.m.

By mail: have your envelope postmarked by October 12

Online: head to the Virginia Department of Elections website. You have until 11:59 p.m. to apply.

Virginians can update their registration information or register for the first time through the Department’s online portal.

To be able to register to vote in Virginia, the following must apply:

Be a resident of Virginia (a person who has come to Virginia for temporary purposes and intends to return to another state is not considered a resident for voting purposes).

Be a U. S. Citizen.

Be 18 years old (any person who is 17 years old and will be eighteen years of age at the next general election shall be permitted to register in advance and also vote in any intervening primary or special election).

Not be registered and plan to vote in another state.

Not currently declared mentally incompetent by a court of law.

If convicted of a felony, your right to vote must have been restored.

To check your voter registration status, click here.

The Virginia Department of Elections polling place lookup can be found at this link.