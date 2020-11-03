Henrico County is ready for Election Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Henrico County, there are 90 polling spots ready to go for Election Day!

Deputy Registrar Anne Marie Middlesworth said they’re prepared for what could go wrong.

“Henrico has activated the emergency operation center to be ready for any type of situation that might arise. Anything from a water main break, to a street closure, or anything that might come our way that might impact voters path to the polling place, we’re ready to go,” Middlesworth said.

If a problem arises, voters can call this number (804) 501-5655. Officials are ready to handle incidents like voter intimidation and other issues.

“Department heads ready to act if something is needed from their department, the entire county is supporting us for tomorrow’s big day,” Middlesworth said.

As of Monday, 68,000 Henrico residents have cast their ballot in-person.

Meanwhile, more than 47,000 absentee ballots were mailed out earlier this year.

“This one, there has just been amazing turnout from our voters. Voters have utilized the early voting process, utilized the vote by mail process,” Middleworth said.

