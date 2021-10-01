Henrico voters in 8 precincts sent absentee mail-in ballots with wrong Virginia House district

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico’s general registrar apologized Friday for an absentee ballot error that has possibly affected more than 1,400 voters in the western part of the county.

The county’s elections office sent absentee mail-in ballots with the incorrect Virginia House of Delegates district to voters in eight precincts in the 56th district, according to a release. Voters who noticed they were mistakenly given ballots for the 68th House District alerted the office, but not before 186 ballots were returned.

General Registrar Mark Coakley cited a “clerical error” that took place when the ballots were being put together by hand.

“We regret this error and apologize for any confusion it causes for Henrico voters,” Coakley said in the release. “The Voter Registration and Elections Office is working to contact our voters who have been impacted and to correct this mistake as quickly as possible.”

It remains unclear how many voters were impacted, but the mail-in ballots were sent from Sept. 17 to Sept. 30. Henrico’s elections office provided a list of the precincts whose voters may have received an incorrect mail-in ballot:

301 Causeway, Gayton Baptist Church

305 Nuckols Farm, Nuckols Farm Elementary School

308 Rivers Edge, Rivers Edge Elementary School

309 Sadler, Deep Run High School

310 Shady Grove, Shady Grove Elementary School

311 Short Pump, Short Pump Middle School

316 Colonial Trail, Colonial Trail Elementary School

419 West End, Gayton Elementary School

Voters who received the wrong ballot will be contacted through the mail next week but if anyone has an incorrect ballot can reach out to the Voter Registration and Elections Office at (804) 501-4347.