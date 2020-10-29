Hours long line to vote in Powhatan, Office of Elections encourages Election Day voting

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cars lined up on multiple streets this morning waiting to the Powhatan County Early Voting Drive-Thru Tent. The Office of Elections and Voter Registration says the wait was well over three hours long at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

As of noon, the line has gone down slightly and the wait is about two hours long. Powhatan’s Registrar says the weather is contributing to the extra long wait.

The line stretched down Tilman Road, Skaggs Road ending around Old Buckingham Road before the voting location opened this morning at 9 a.m.

The Office of Elections says car began waiting to vote around 4 a.m.

They ask that anyone not wanting to endure the long lines wait until Election Day to vote. Due to the early voting and absentee turnout they do not expect long lines at the polls on Election Day.

