CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – Early voting starts today for Virginians! Voters will cast their ballots for representatives in the United States House and decide on several state and local issues.

Chesterfield voters can cast their ballots early at the registrar’s office on Lori Road from 8:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. every weekday and on some Saturdays.

To vote early, be sure to bring an ID to the early voting location and request a ballot as you would on Election Day.

There are several options as far as the ID that is approved, including a driver’s license, a military ID, a passport and many others.

For those who request an absentee ballot, the early voting locations will also have ballot boxes for those.

Early voting ends the Saturday before Election Day November 8. Voters don’t have to have a reason to vote early.

If someone forgets their ID when they go in to vote, they can sign a statement with some personal information that will allow them to grab a ballot.

To see a full list of early voting locations, voting locations for Election Day and acceptable forms of ID, click BELOW: