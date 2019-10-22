Important absentee voting deadlines approaching

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Elections is reminding voters of a few deadlines to be aware of before the Nov. 5 General Election.

If you plan on mailing an absentee ballot you have until 5 p.m. on Oct. 29 to request one from the department’s Citizen Portal and for the local registrar to receive the application. Voters are encouraged to apply well before the deadline due to concerns of possible mailing issues.

“Waiting until the deadline may not provide sufficient time for voters to receive their ballots and send them back on time,” the Virginia Department of Elections said Tuesday.

People hoping to vote in-person absentee have until Nov. 2 to visit their local voter registration office to do so. In order for your absentee ballot to be counted, it must be received by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

You can apply for an absentee ballot here.

