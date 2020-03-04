Joe Biden supporters celebrate Virginia primary win in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Joe Biden supporters celebrated a key victory in the battleground state of Virginia Tuesday night.

The presidential hopeful picked up 54 percent of the vote, besting his next closest rival Sen. Bernie Sanders by just over 30 percent.

8News spoke with Biden supporters at the Metro Bar and Grill in Richmond Tuesday night, and some attributed Biden’s big win to a strong turnout among African American voters.

“I feel that he’s a candidate who has been very passionate about inclusiveness and in this city, we believe in it,” one supporter told 8News.

Following a big win in South Carolina’s primary on Saturday, voters previously supporting other Democratic candidates are starting to believe in Biden as well.

Democratic presidential hopeful former Vice President Joe Biden addresses a Super Tuesday event in Los Angeles on March 3, 2020. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

“I voted for (Elizabeth) Warren because that’s what I thought was right but I still want to give Biden a chance,” a local said.

Entering Tuesday’s primaries, Biden benefited from a number of endorsements from Democratic leaders in Virginia, including Delegate Alfonzo Lopez, who told 8News “everyone at the international level knows and respects Joe Biden.”

But the race remains open as Sanders still stands in Biden’s path to the Democratic presidential nomination. Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney thinks Biden will come out on top, however.

“I bleed blue so I will definitely be supporting whoever the Democratic nominee is,” Mayor Stoney said, “but I believe the nominee will be Joe Biden.”

