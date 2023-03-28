RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Democrat Lamont Bagby will replace Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-Va.) in the Virginia Senate after defeating Republican Stephen Imholt in a special election on Tuesday.

The race was called for Del. Bagby (D-Henrico), who will now have to vacate his seat in the Virginia House of Delegates, not long after polls closed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Bagby will represent the current 9th state Senate District for the rest of McClellan’s term, which ends in January 2024.

As of 8 p.m., with 80 of 88 precincts reporting, Bagby had 88.08% of the vote (8,222) while his Republican opponent, Stephen Imholt, had just 11.67% (1,089).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I am grateful for the support we have received throughout the course of this campaign and am honored to be the next State Senator representing the very communities that raised me,” Bagby wrote in a victory announcement. “To all those who joined us, and to those who didn’t, know that this seat belongs to you and my door will always be open.

Bagby, 46, has been in the House of Delegates since 2015 and is the chairman of the Virginia Legislative Black Caucus. He was seen as a heavy favorite in the blue-leaning Senate district against Imholt, 70, a former IT project manager, after winning the party’s nomination.

Unless Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) calls a special session before then, Bagby’s brief stint in the Senate will include one main objective: voting on the governor’s vetoes and amendments to bills during the annual “veto session” on April 12.

Bagby’s victory helps Democrats maintain their two-seat majority in the Virginia Senate, protecting against potential tie-breaking votes by Republican Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears.

The 9th Virginia Senate District includes all of Charles City County and parts of Henrico, Hanover and the city of Richmond.

Most of the voters in the district come from Henrico, with nearly 37,000 in the county voting during the last general election in 2019. Democrats have easily won the district since 2011, twice unopposed and twice against Libertarian candidates.

The special election will be the last one in the current 9th District after the state’s political maps underwent a required redistricting process. Del. Bagby is running in the new 14th Virginia Senate district, which is anchored in Richmond, and will have to win a Democratic primary before the November general election.

Stay with 8News for updates.