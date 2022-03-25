RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Former Democratic Del. Lashrecse Aird announced plans to run for a Richmond-area state Senate seat next year in a newly drawn district that could pit her against two current lawmakers in the primary.

In 2015, at age 28, Aird became the youngest woman ever elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Her bid for a fourth term came up short when she lost to Republican Kim Taylor in a narrow race in 2021.

In her first campaign video for the Virginia Senate, Aird said she has seen the commonwealth “torn apart due hateful and divisive politics” but that she believes there is more that unites people. Aird told 8News in an interview that she aims to make education a priority during her campaign, saying that she believes more can be done to help struggling schools and the students who attend them.

Aird, who lives in Petersburg, is running to be the Democratic candidate in the new 13th District ahead of the 2023 Virginia Senate elections. The Supreme Court of Virginia approved the state’s redistricting plan, creating legislative districts with no incumbents and others with more than one.

The 13th District of the Virginia Senate (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

The 13th District is a newly formed district that includes the cities of Petersburg and Hopewell and the counties of Charles City, Prince George, Surry and Sussex. It also includes eastern Henrico County and a portion of Dinwiddie County.

With the change establishing new districts and, in turn, a new coalition of constituents, Aird says her early focus will be on getting to know the people of the 13th District.

“It’s back to business,” Aird said Wednesday. “I want to learn as much as I can about the district, meet the community and build trust. I’m eager to begin interactions with people and work with them.”

In her time in the Virginia House, Aird sponsored legislation to declare racism a public health crisis, making Virginia the first Southern state to do so, and declare water access as a human right.

One of her key bills banned police from executing no-knock warrants in Virginia. “Breonna’s Law,” named after Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., after they obtained such a warrant.

Taylor and her boyfriend were awakened by police in March 2020 when Taylor’s boyfriend fired his gun at officers, saying he thought they were intruders. Police returned fire and shot Taylor multiple times. The city of Louisville agreed to pay Taylor’s family $12 million in a lawsuit settlement.

The 13th District has no incumbent, but the lawmaker who represents the city of Petersburg and some of the counties in it, state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond), says he intends to run in the newly drawn district. Unlike the 16th District, the one Sen. Morrissey was elected to represent in 2019, the 13th does not include parts of Richmond or Chesterfield County.

Del. Lamont Bagby (D-Henrico), chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, told 8News he is considering a run in the Democratic primary for the 13th Senate District against Aird and Morrissey. “I am still listening and processing feedback from constituents in the district,” he wrote in an email.

“I love competition,” Sen. Morrissey told 8News on Wednesday. “I know Lamont very well and I think him and Aird running in the district will be great for the people in the district and the commonwealth.”

Morrissey said that he plans to move his family out of the old 16th District — his residence in Richmond is now in the 15th District — and into the 13th ahead of the Democratic primary, saying it will allow him to continue to represent Petersburg and help Sen. Ghazala Hashmi (D-Chesterfield) in 2023.

“Senator Hashmi was dead in the water in 2023 and Ghazala will now have a safe district,” he said of the new 15th District, which has favored Democrats, according to an analysis from the nonpartisan Virginia Public Access Project.

All 40 seats of the Virginia Senate will be on the ballot in November 2023.