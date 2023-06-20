RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Lashrecse Aird has defeated state Sen. Joe Morrissey (D-Richmond) in the Democratic primary for the Virginia Senate’s 13th District.

Morrissey conceded to Aird while election results were being counted Tuesday night. Election results in Virginia are not finalized until certified by the State Board of Elections.

With the win in the blue-leaning state Senate district, former Del. Aird appears poised to return to the Virginia General Assembly after losing her House of Delegates seat in 2021.

Aird will face off against Republican Eric Ditri in the Nov. 7 general election in a district that includes the city of Petersburg, Henrico and other counties in the Richmond suburbs.

Aird received backing from several Virginia Democrats, including many women in the legislature who endorsed her over their colleague. The state Senate’s Democratic Women’s Caucus released a statement calling out Morrissey’s “divisive and destructive actions” and rebuking his abortion stance.

In 2015, at age 28, Aird became the youngest woman ever elected to the Virginia House of Delegates. Her bid for a fourth term came up short when she lost to Republican Kim Taylor in a narrow race in 2021.

In her time in the Virginia House, Aird sponsored legislation to declare racism a public health crisis — making Virginia the first Southern state to do so — and declare water access as a human right.

One of her key bills banned police from executing no-knock warrants in Virginia. “Breonna’s Law,” named after Breonna Taylor, an emergency medical technician who was fatally shot by police in Louisville, Ky., after they obtained such a warrant.

With all 140 General Assembly seats on the ballot in November, control of the state legislature is up for grabs in the general election.

Republicans control the House of Delegates and Democrats control the state Senate, but their majorities are slim. The divided government has kept some of the big-ticket legislative proposals from Gov. Glenn Youngkin and the parties from moving forward.

Senate Democrats have blocked Youngkin’s top agenda items, including his push to restrict abortion in Virginia, and key cabinet and board appointments. House Republicans have prevented Democrats from passing additional gun restrictions but have had their efforts to roll back voting laws squashed by Democrats.

