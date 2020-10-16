Last day to vote early in Virginia is on Halloween

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The last day to vote early and in-person in Virginia is the Saturday before election day.

Early voting in Virginia started on September 18 and runs through October 31st, then polls re-open on Tuesday, November 3.

The Virginia General Assembly passed new legislation this year allowing Virginia voters to vote early or absentee without an excuse.

Any registered voter can go vote early in person at their local registrar’s office.

Chesterfield County and Henrico County have several early voting poll sites, plus curbside voting. Richmond’s early voting site is located at the new registrar’s office at 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue.

When you arrive at the registrar’s office to vote, you will need to provide your name, address and an acceptable form of ID. A voter who does not bring an acceptable ID to the polls or does not sign an ID Confirmation Statement will be offered a provisional ballot, the Department of Elections said.

To find your local registrar’s phone number, click here.

2020 ELECTION COVERAGE

LATEST UPDATES