Last day to vote early in Virginia is on Halloween

VIRGINIA (WRIC) — The last day to vote early and in-person in Virginia is the Saturday before election day.
Early voting in Virginia started on September 18 and runs through October 31st, then polls re-open on Tuesday, November 3.
The Virginia General Assembly passed new legislation this year allowing Virginia voters to vote early or absentee without an excuse.
Any registered voter can go vote early in person at their local registrar’s office.
Chesterfield County and Henrico County have several early voting poll sites, plus curbside voting. Richmond’s early voting site is located at the new registrar’s office at 2134 W. Laburnum Avenue.
When you arrive at the registrar’s office to vote, you will need to provide your name, address and an acceptable form of ID. A voter who does not bring an acceptable ID to the polls or does not sign an ID Confirmation Statement will be offered a provisional ballot, the Department of Elections said.
To find your local registrar’s phone number, click here.
2020 ELECTION COVERAGE
LATEST UPDATES
- The 2020 presidential election is like no other. The pandemic has led to some changes in voting procedures, laws and a record number of people are voting early in-person or by absentee ballot. All of that is prompting concern about fraud and protecting one’s vote.
- At least three people connected to Joe Biden's presidential campaign have tested positive for the coronavirus.
- As late as Tuesday night, President Donald Trump was asking supporters to sign up to serve as a "Trump Election Poll Watcher" to help keep an eye on the voting process where they live.
- GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – President Trump arrived at Pitt-Greenville Airport around 1:20 p.m. and spoke for just over an hour. He hit on common themes — attacking Joe Biden and Democrats, and criticizing the media. The president also touched on issues like the economy, unemployment, the coronavirus and more. He claims that one or more […]
- Joe Biden's presidential campaign said Thursday that vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris will suspend in-person events until Monday after two people associated with the campaign tested positive for coronavirus.