RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your ID’s and let your voice be heard. Friday, Sept. 22 marked the first day of early voting for Virginia’s Nov. 7 general election.

While many Virginians may have their calendars marked for Nov. 7’s high-stakes and highly-anticipated election, Richmond resident Robert Fleming hit the polls early.

“I’m here to vote early vote to kind of get it out of the way,” Fleming said.

With all 140 seats up for grabs, the Democrat-led Senate and Republican-led House are both vying for full control over Virginia’s General Assembly. Some Richmonders, like Mary Wilson, came to early voting with something else in mind.

“I’m here to vote for the Richmond casino,” Wilson said.

Last month, a Richmond judge ruled in favor of letting voters “roll the dice,” putting the decision over whether or not to bring a casino to the city on the ballot. It’s a polarizing topic, some citizens told 8News that they are excited about its potential to create around 1,300 jobs while others fear it could heighten crime rates in the city.

After living in Richmond for 30 years, Wilson isn’t keeping a poker face about what she wants.

“It’s going to be a great opportunity for the people of Richmond,” Wilson said.

Friday’s voting kickoff came a couple months after Richmond’s Electoral Board voted to cut Sunday early voting and reversed a controversial decision to only have one Richmond polling spot this year.

According to Chesterfield County’s Registrar’s Office, 450 residents cast their votes as of around 3 p.m. on Friday. Richmond’s City Hall location had 40 voters and workers at the city’s Elections Office along West Laburnum Avenue told our 8News team that they saw more than 600 voters.

“It’s important that you vote to, you know, get the things that you want done,” Fleming said. “You know, that’s the only way you’re going to get it done is vote.”

Those choosing to vote absentee instead should note that the rules recently changed. Absentee voters no longer need a witness, but they do need to write the last four digits of their social security number and birth year on their ballot. Failing to do so will result in the ballot not being counted.