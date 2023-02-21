RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — UPDATE, 7:57 p.m.: Jennifer McClellan is the projected winner of the special elections for Virginia’s fourth congressional district.

Polls closed this evening at 7 p.m. in the special election to fill Virginia’s vacant 4th Congressional District. 8News has live county-by-county results as Republican Leon Benjamin and Democrat Jennifer McClellan face off.

The map below will be updated as results are tallied at polling places across the fourth congressional district.

(Note: Map above shows county borders. Portions of western Chesterfield and Henrico and eastern Southampton County are not in the 4th Congressional District)

McClellan and Benjamin are competing to succeed the late Donald McEachin, a Democrat who represented the district since 2017, and who had a long career int he General Assembly representing Southside Virginia.

McClellan is currently a state senator and is the favorite to win in the heavily-Democratic 4th district. Her Republican opponent, Leon Benjamin, is a pastor at a local church and lost a previous race for the seat against McEachin in by a margin of 30%.