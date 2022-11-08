RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polls have opened in Virginia. People were waiting in line before polls opened at multiple voting precincts across Central Virginia.

The 8News team will collect photos and stories throughout the day that are reflected in the updates below. For more updates, check out the latest election results. And if you have an Election Day tip or issue to report, email us at news@wric.com.

8 A.M.

In Chesterfield County, the Swift Creek Elementary School polling location is having technical difficulties. Poll workers say the computer system to verify registered voters is down. People are being allowed to vote, but the system is unable to confirm if they are actually registered to vote.

7 A.M.

The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you’ll be allowed to vote.

You will need to bring a form of ID to the polls.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card

Valid United States Passport

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Employer-issued photo ID card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

An ID Confirmation Statement

According to the Virginia Public Access Project, today’s voters will join thousands of voters who participated in casting their ballots early this year. This includes 35,299 people in Henrico, 49,975 in Chesterfield, 15,584 in Richmond and 14,098 in Hanover.

Richmond

Morning voting got off to a rough start at Swansboro Elementary School, where polling officials said there were two jams affecting voting machines in less than half an hour. The problem was quickly fixed, and there are no longer any issues.

Swansboro Elementary School (Photo: Allie Barefoot/8News)

Henrico County

Henrico County voters turned out to Short Pump Middle School to cast their ballot early Tuesday.