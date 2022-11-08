RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Polls have opened in Virginia. People were waiting in line before polls opened at multiple voting precincts across Central Virginia.
The 8News team will collect photos and stories throughout the day that are reflected in the updates below. For more updates, check out the latest election results. And if you have an Election Day tip or issue to report, email us at news@wric.com.
8 A.M.
In Chesterfield County, the Swift Creek Elementary School polling location is having technical difficulties. Poll workers say the computer system to verify registered voters is down. People are being allowed to vote, but the system is unable to confirm if they are actually registered to vote.
7 A.M.
The polls have opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. to cast their vote in the 2022 election. As long as you’re in line by 7 p.m. you’ll be allowed to vote.
You will need to bring a form of ID to the polls.
The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:
- Voter confirmation documents you received after you registered to vote
- Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License or Identification Card
- Valid United States Passport
- Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government
- Any student ID card issued by a US university or community college
- Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia
- Employer-issued photo ID card
- Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address
- An ID Confirmation Statement
According to the Virginia Public Access Project, today’s voters will join thousands of voters who participated in casting their ballots early this year. This includes 35,299 people in Henrico, 49,975 in Chesterfield, 15,584 in Richmond and 14,098 in Hanover.
Richmond
Morning voting got off to a rough start at Swansboro Elementary School, where polling officials said there were two jams affecting voting machines in less than half an hour. The problem was quickly fixed, and there are no longer any issues.
Henrico County
Henrico County voters turned out to Short Pump Middle School to cast their ballot early Tuesday.