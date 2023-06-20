RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Voters across Virginia have begun making their way to the polls for the state primaries that will decide the candidates for the November elections — in which all 140 Virginia General Assembly seats will be up for grabs.

This year will also be the first year that the redrawn congressional and legislative districts will be used in General Assembly elections. You can use the Citizen Portal on the Virginia Department of Elections website to learn if your district has changed.

The 8News team will collect photos and stories throughout the day that are reflected in the updates below. For more updates, check out the latest election results. And if you have an Election Day tip or issue to report, email us at news@wric.com.

7 a.m.

The polls have now opened! Registered voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will still be able to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. when the polls close.

Use the online Polling Place Lookup tool to find where you can go to vote. This online resource will also show which candidates are on your ballot and provide information on the voting process.

The only thing you need to bring to your polling place is an acceptable form of identification.

The Virginia Department of Elections considers these acceptable forms of ID:

Voter confirmation documents

Virginia DMV-issued Driver’s License (or ID card)

Valid United States Passport

Employer-issued photo ID card

Valid student ID issued by a public school or private school in Virginia

Any valid student ID card issued by a US university or community college

Any ID card issued by the US, Virginia, or a local Virginia government

Valid U.S. Military ID

Virginia Voter Photo ID Card

Any current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck, or another government document with your name and address

If you forget to bring acceptable identification, you can vote a provisional ballot.

Voting begins at Main Library in Richmond. (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

Some Richmond voters had already started arriving at the Main Library on East Franklin Street to cast their vote Tuesday morning.