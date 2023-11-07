RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to the 8News live blog for the Virginia General Election on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023.

The 8News team will collect photos and stories throughout the day that are reflected in the updates below. For more updates, check out the latest election results. And if you have an Election Day tip or issue to report, email us at news@wric.com.

6 a.m.

The polls have officially opened! voters can head to their polling locations from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. You will still be able to vote as long as you are in line by 7 p.m. when the polls close.

Use the online Polling Place Lookup tool to find where you can go to vote. This online resource will also show which candidates are on your ballot and provide information on the voting process.

The only thing you need to bring to your polling place is an acceptable form of identification. A list of acceptable forms of ID can be found on the Virginia Department of Elections website. If you forget to bring acceptable identification, you can vote a provisional ballot.