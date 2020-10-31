Local organizations providing rides to polling locations

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Need help getting to the polls? These Central Virginia groups have you covered.

One local group in particular is helping voters get to the polls for free through their effort called “taking souls to the polls.” Kirk Jones and other volunteers are offering free rides to polling locations in the Richmond metro area.

“We have run it as far south as down to Petersburg, as far north as up to Ashland,” Jones said.

He with the Central Virginia Chapter of the A Philip Randolph Institute, the organization has been driving voters to the polls for a quarter of a century. They’ll be on the road giving rides tomorrow for the last day of early voting as well as on Election Day.

“What really excites us is when we have first time voters who need transportation, and we can provide it to them. They are super excited to vote. And also senior citizens,” Jones said.





They’re not the only ones aiding access to cast a ballot.

Last month, 8News profiled a local church helping people get their votes in early. New Life Deliverance Tabernacle Church bused voters to the polls at the beginning of early voting.

Another way to get to the polls is to take the GRTC shuttle running between Richmond City Hall, outside the Virginia Science Museum, and the new registrar’s office on Laburnum Avenue.

In Chesterfield County, two shuttles pick up early voters from two parking lots: VSU’s Randolph Farm and Church of the Epiphany on Smoketree Drive and head to ballot drop off sites.

Down in the tri-cities, Petersburg Area Transit offer shuttle service on Election Day. Fixed bus routes will stop at each city polling place throughout the day prior to 6 a.m. when polls open, and just before they close at 7 p.m..

For free rides in Richmond from the A Philip Randolph Institute, they ask you to call (804) 228-1744 ahead to make an appointment.

