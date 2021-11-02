Louisa County local election results

After casting her ballot, an “I Voted” sticker sits on the American Flag-themed sweater Carolyn Brown has worn to vote in every election for the past 10 years at Timberlake Baptist Church in in Campbell County, Va., on Nov. 2, 2021. (Kendall Warner/The News & Advance via AP)

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County had several positions up for election on Nov. 2.

School Board member Debbie Hoffman of the Green Springs District, School Board member Gregory Strickland of the Patrick Henry District, School Board member Tommy Barlow of the Mountain Road District, School Board member Sherman Shifflett of the Mineral District, School Board member Gail Proffitt of the Mountain Road District, and Board of Supervisors member Duane Adams of the Mineral District were all running unchallenged.

The results for the Board of Supervisors Green Springs District between Rachel Jones and Robert Babyok Jr. are still coming in. Four out of five precincts have reported that Jones has 53.19% of the vote, Babyok has 46.42% and 0.39% of people wrote in a candidate.

Results for the Board of Supervisors Patrick Henry District between William Woody Jr. and Coach Barnes are still coming in. Four out of five precincts have reported that Woody has 49.76% of the vote and Barnes has 49.84%.

Two out of four precincts have reported results for the race of Mineral Town Council between David Lawson and Thomas Runnett. So far Runnett has 86.96% of the vote, Lawson has 6.52% and 6.52% wrote in a candidate.

