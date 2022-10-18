RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Midterm Elections are quickly approaching on Tuesday Nov. 8. However, since late last year, Virginia’s congressional map was redrawn after the state’s redistricting process. This leaves many Richmond voters questioning where and who they can vote for.

Virginia voters will pick between candidates in Virginia’s 11 congressional districts, and some will have local candidates and issues on their ballot.

The only thing on the city of Richmond’s ballot for this year’s midterm is the 4th congressional district race.

But congressional districts get a bit more complicated for voters in Chesterfield and Henrico Counties, both of which have recently split between the 1st and 4th congressional districts.

During the redistricting process, the 4th congressional district added the Brunswick locality but parted ways with the cities of Chesapeake and Suffolk. The district still contains parts of Henrico and Chesterfield Counties.

Voters in the 4th district will vote for either Democratic representative Donald McEachin or Republican representative Leon Benjamin.

Virginia’s new congressional districts. (courtesy of the Supreme Court of Virginia)

For the 1st congressional district, a few localities have been added. The largest amount of new voters in this district are coming from some areas in Chesterfield and parts of Henrico, which were added during redistricting. Several localities have also left this district, including Caroline County and King George County.

Republican Rob Wittman, Democrat Herb Jones, and independent David Foster will be on the 1st district’s ballot.

To find out more about the shift in districts and what to expect on your ballot, check out 8News’ ballot guides:

If you want to cast your vote before Election Day, early voting began in September in Virginia and will continue to through Saturday, Nov. 5.